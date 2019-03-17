DUQUESNE, Pa. - A loaded semi-automatic weapon was thrown from a pickup truck during a chase through Duquesne, police said.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, officers attempted to stop the truck for suspected DUI during a saturation patrol.
Why the passenger told police he threw the gun, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
That's when the truck's driver gave chase, according to police, and the passenger tossed the "uzi-style" weapon along Richford Street.
When the truck stopped, the driver jumped out and ran off onto Catherine Street.
Download the WPXI News App for breaking news alerts.
The passenger, Elbert Akins Jr., remained in the vehicle and police arrested him.
The gun was reported stolen out of Wilkinsburg, according to police.
Akins is charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, possessing instruments of crime and carrying a loaded weapon.
He is in the Allegheny County Jail.
Police are still looking for the driver.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 killed, 4 others injured in head-on crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
- Homeless people uproot brick, dig tunnels beneath highway overpass
- Man survives hours at sea using jeans as flotation device
- VIDEO: More store closures expected this spring at Westmoreland Mall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}