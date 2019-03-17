  • Passenger arrested after 'Uzi-style' loaded weapon thrown from truck during police chase

    DUQUESNE, Pa. - A loaded semi-automatic weapon was thrown from a pickup truck during a chase through Duquesne, police said.

    According to a post on the department's Facebook page, officers attempted to stop the truck for suspected DUI during a saturation patrol.

    That's when the truck's driver gave chase, according to police, and the passenger tossed the "uzi-style" weapon along Richford Street.

    The City of Duquesne Police Department utilized extra officers to conduct a saturation patrol on Saturday night from 10 PM until 3 AM.
    When the truck stopped, the driver jumped out and ran off onto Catherine Street.

    The passenger, Elbert Akins Jr., remained in the vehicle and police arrested him.

    The gun was reported stolen out of Wilkinsburg, according to police.

    Akins is charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, possessing instruments of crime and carrying a loaded weapon. 

    He is in the Allegheny County Jail.

    Police are still looking for the driver. 

