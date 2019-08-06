The Pittsburgh Business Times is proud to unveil the 2019 honorees in our annual 30 Under 30 program.
PHOTOS: Meet the winners of the 2019 30 under 30 awards
Related Headlines
Each year, the Pittsburgh Business Times selects 30 men and women to honor for their accomplishments and contributions. In 2019, they represented a wide variety of job descriptions and industries, from game designer and social media managers to borough managers and real estate agents.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sharks spotted off coast of Myrtle Beach
- 3 people rescued on Ohio River when barge crushes boat
- Body found in Yough River after crash on I-70 bridge in Westmoreland County
- VIDEO: SEE: Brazilian gang leader dressed up as daughter, tries to escape jail
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}