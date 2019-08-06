PITTSBURGH - A barge struck a boat overnight on the Ohio River and three people had to be rescued.
At one point, the boat was stuck underneath the barge.
The new details about the rescue, on Channel 11 News starting at 4:30 a.m.
BREAKING: 3 people rescued after barge runs into their boat on the Ohio River. Video of the boat being towed away on @WPXI at 4:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/z9oJxSOXZc— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) August 6, 2019
