  • 3 people rescued on Ohio River when barge crushes boat

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A barge struck a boat overnight on the Ohio River and three people had to be rescued.

    At one point, the boat was stuck underneath the barge.

    The new details about the rescue, on Channel 11 News starting at 4:30 a.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories