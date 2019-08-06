MYRTLE BEACH - There were some tense moments for beach goers at Myrtle Beach.
People were swimming when they saw a bunch of fish start to jump out of the water and then several sharks appeared.
Related Headlines
Tara Savedge, a woman from Virginia recorded video of the sharks in the water.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"It seemed like hundreds of fish jumped out at once. And then we saw four or five sharks come out right after them. And then we're like 'everybody out of the water," Savedge said.
Lifeguards made everyone get out of the water and stay out for at least two hours until the danger passed.
TRENDING NOW:
- Two people injured in drive-by shooting
- Body found in Yough River after crash on I-70 bridge in Westmoreland County
- Sears objects to Century III Mall redevelopment plan in Chapter 11 filing
- VIDEO: WATCH: Trump reveals plan to combat mass shootings
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}