    SMITHTON, Pa. - Search and rescue crews have been called to the Youghiogheny River, where someone went off a bridge after a crash along Interstate 70, emergency dispatchers said.

    The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in Smithton, Westmoreland County.

    I-70 westbound was closed between Exit 49 and Exit 46B, but has since reopened.

    Channel 11 has confirmed that the coroner was called to the scene and a body was found in the river.

