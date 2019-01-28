Peaches, nectarines sold at Walmart recalled

WASHINGTON - The Food and Drug Administration has recalled peaches and nectarines sold at several locations including Walmart stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia due to possible contamination.
The FDA says the fruit recalled by Jac. Vandenberg, of Yonkers, New York, could be contaminated by listeria monocytogenes.
The recall includes 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 cartons of fresh nectarines and 365 cartons of fresh plums.
No illnesses have been reported. The issue was discovered during routine sampling done by the packing house.
According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Others may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, according to the FDA.
The fruit was sold at locations in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia.
The peaches and nectarines are sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile.
The peaches, nectarines, and plums sold at ALDI locations in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia are packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304.
The nectarines sold at Costco in California are packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090212.
People who have purchased the recalled nectarines and peaches are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at compliance@jacvandenberg.com.
