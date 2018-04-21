Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Pa. Turnpike

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Saturday.
State Police said the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 35 of Interstate 76 in Pine Township.
Pine: Pedestrian struck by vehicle - 35.2 mile marker of I-76 westbound. Responders are at the scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 21, 2018
Police said traffic was only slightly affected. The shoulder right lane was affected.
UPDATE: Turnpike Traffic Alert on Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76 westbound between Exit 39 - PA 8 and Exit 30 - I-79 affecting the shoulder right lane— 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) April 21, 2018
The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear.
