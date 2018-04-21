  • Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Pa. Turnpike

    Updated:

    A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Saturday. 

    State Police said the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 35 of Interstate 76 in Pine Township. 

    Police said traffic was only slightly affected. The shoulder right lane was affected. 

    The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear.   

