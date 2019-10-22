  • Peloton, Casper to make regional brick and mortar debuts at Ross Park Mall

    By: Tim Schooley

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Peloton, the maker of upscale, tech-enabled exercise bikes, and Casper, the online mattress seller, are the latest brands coming to Ross Park Mall.

    Both stores are by online brands that have become well known in part due to aggressive advertising.

    According to an announcement by the mall's ownership, Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG), stores for both Peloton and Casper are now under construction and expected to open before Thanksgiving.

