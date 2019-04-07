PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh Penguins fan is hoping she can use the team’s success to help find a kidney donor for her mother.
Rachelle Michalowski went to the Penguins game Saturday night armed with two signs and a plan.
The first kidney-shaped sign was white simply said “my mom needs a kidney.”
ROUND ✌️NOW LETS FIND MOM A KIDNEY DONOR @penguins pic.twitter.com/bt5IOlI2N0— mikewazowski (@Ratchell__) April 6, 2019
It was the second sign that drew people’s eyes – a bright-pink kidney shaped sign that had the details. Michalowski’s mother is blood type B-, and anyone who can help should text 724-747-8876.
Michalowski said her mother was diagnosed with stage 5 kidney disease nine years ago and has been fighting for her life ever since.
While working as a teacher at Ringgold High School, Michalowski's mother needs to go to dialasys three times a week.
"Unfortunately, due to medical reasons, I am unable to donate my kidney, despite years of trying," Michalowski said.
