  • Pens fan hopes to help mom find a kidney at final regular-season game

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh Penguins fan is hoping she can use the team’s success to help find a kidney donor for her mother.

    Rachelle Michalowski went to the Penguins game Saturday night armed with two signs and a plan.

    The first kidney-shaped sign was white simply said “my mom needs a kidney.” 

    It was the second sign that drew people’s eyes – a bright-pink kidney shaped sign that had the details. Michalowski’s mother is blood type B-, and anyone who can help should text 724-747-8876.

    Michalowski said her mother was diagnosed with stage 5 kidney disease nine years ago and has been fighting for her life ever since.

    While working as a teacher at Ringgold High School, Michalowski's mother needs to go to dialasys three times a week.

    "Unfortunately, due to medical reasons, I am unable to donate my kidney, despite years of trying," Michalowski said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories