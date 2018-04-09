0 Penguins prepare for playoff game against Flyers

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the Stanley Cup playoffs Wednesday night with Game 1 of their best-of-seven first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers.

It's also the start of the team's quest for a "3-Peat," the significance of which is not lost on Olli Maatta and his teammates.

"I think you realize, what you did the last couple years, is how much fun it is to be a part of something like this a good team like this, just being part of that run, we're working towards something bigger than us. I think you have to take every moment in," Maatta said.

The Penguins survived the inevitable ups and downs of the regular season and earned home ice advantage for this series with Philadelphia. Now the excitement, energy level and urgency will all increase, and opponents will take their best shot at taking down the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

"We've got to earn everything from here on out," head coach Mike Sullivan said after Monday's practice. "We're going to try to control what we can to be at our very best each and every game."

Captain Sidney Crosby told Channel 11 that the Pens just have to focus on what they've done all season. "I think every team that makes the playoffs trusts what gets them there."

The Penguins swept their season series with Philadelphia, winning all four games, but Crosby is downplaying that statistic, "Doesn't really matter at this point. Everyone starts fresh," Crosby said.

This will be the first playoff series between the Penguins and Flyers since 2012, and the matchup will feature four of the top 10 scorers in the NHL in Claude Giroux, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel and Sidney Crosby.

