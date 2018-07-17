  • Penn Hills residents rally to save YMCA

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A huge rally took place Monday night to save the Penn Hills YMCA branch.

    State Rep. Tony Deluca, Penn Hills council members and so many other community leaders want to keep the doors open.

    The location is just one of three shutting down next month due to bankruptcy. 

