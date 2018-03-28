Eleven members of a now-closed Penn State fraternity are waiting to hear whether a judge thinks there's sufficient evidence for prosecutors to move forward with charges in the death of a pledge last year.
District Judge Allen Sinclair in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, is expected to issue a decision Wednesday after three days of testimony in a preliminary hearing for members of Beta Theta Pi.
The case is back in front of Sinclair for a second preliminary hearing because prosecutors refiled charges he threw out in September related to the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.
Sinclair will determine if prosecutors have met a relatively low standard to send the allegations to county court for trial.
Piazza died from head and abdominal injuries suffered during a night of drinking and hazing.
