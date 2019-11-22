  • Three cases of mumps confirmed at Penn State main campus

    Updated:

    STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Health officials at Penn State main campus confirmed there are three cases of mumps at the school.

    Students are urged to take measures to keep themselves safe from the contagious disease.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news storiesCLICK HERE to find out how.

    According to the CDC, mumps is caused by a virus. It starts with a fever, headache, muscle aches and loss of appetite among other symptoms. This is followed by the swelling of glands causing puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw. 

    CLICK HERE for more information from the CDC about mumps.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories