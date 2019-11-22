STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Health officials at Penn State main campus confirmed there are three cases of mumps at the school.
Three mumps cases confirmed at University Park campus.
Students are urged to take precaution and contact University Health Services or their primary-care provider if they experience symptoms.
Read more: https://t.co/yxsXIIha8d pic.twitter.com/AimW5yzdCo— PSU_UHS (@PSU_UHS) November 21, 2019
Related Headlines
Students are urged to take measures to keep themselves safe from the contagious disease.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to the CDC, mumps is caused by a virus. It starts with a fever, headache, muscle aches and loss of appetite among other symptoms. This is followed by the swelling of glands causing puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw.
CLICK HERE for more information from the CDC about mumps.
TRENDING NOW:
- Navy veteran found dead in his apartment died 3 years prior, medical examiner says
- Sex offender removed from hospital during birth of his child
- Body of missing Bethel Park woman identified after being found in Nevada desert
- VIDEO: Mom furious about tattoo daughter got during class at local high school
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}