WAYNESBURG, Pa. - PennDOT officials confirmed to Channel 11 that a maintenance facility in Waynesburg was on fire.
Hours after the flames were out and smoke settled, firefighters continued pouring water down onto parts of the building.
“The inside is gutted. It’s basically destroyed,” said Jane Weinzierl who saw the fire.
At the peak of the fire, thick black smoke billowed, able to be seen for miles.
“Billowing smoke just pouring out of the windows about 100 feet high then the roaring flames coming out the window,” Weinzierl said.
“It was a massive fire,” said Waynesburg Fire Chief Jeff Marshall.
Firefighters had to break through windows to spray water inside the building. Fire officials said lost in the blaze were dump trucks, loaders, office materials, conference room materials and more.
The fire chief said no one was inside the building Monday. Investigators are still looking at what started the fire.
