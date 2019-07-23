HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants to know what you think about the safety of roads in the state.
PennDOT officials launched their annual online Highway Safety Survey.
The survey is available online through Aug. 12. All responses will remain anonymous.
PennDOT officials said more than 6,000 people responded to the survey last year, with nearly 91% of people responding saying they always wear a seat belt.
"Safety remains our top priority and we are grateful for the public's continued engagement in making our roadways safer," said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards.
