0 Hundreds celebrate life of Pittsburgh Officer Calvin Hall at funeral service

PITTSBURGH - Fellow members of law enforcement have gathered in Oakland Tuesday to join family and friends of Pittsburgh police Officer Calvin Hall for his funeral service.

PHOTOS: Funeral service for Pittsburgh Officer Calvin Hall

Hall, 36, died Wednesday after he was shot July 14 while off duty in Homewood. He was at a house on Monticello Street visiting friends when he was shot three times in the back, according to investigators.

HONORING OFFICER HALL

Pittsburgh police conducted an End of Watch Ceremony on Saturday at 8 p.m., exactly when his regular shift would have ended. The ceremony took place in front of the Zone 1 police station.

On Monday, the viewing for Hall was held at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland from noon to 8 p.m.

The funeral for Hall was held Tuesday at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall, with hundreds of people in attendance. Mourners and police officers lined Fifth Avenue in Oakland for the procession.

There are so many Police Officers here you can’t even spot the last car parked along Fifth Avenue in Oakland. The squad cars stretch for several city blocks. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/fSL0ShkJlP — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 23, 2019

“To see all the people come out to pay their respects, that’s heartwarming, and I’m sure the family appreciates it,” Marcia Linear-Rimmel, of Pittsburgh, said.

Scott Lenigan, of Beechview, brought his 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

“To show them that they have a very difficult and dangerous job, and when something bad happens the community needs to surround them and show them the love,” Lenigan said.

Here’s a look at SOME of the people who have stopped what they’re doing for the day to pay their respects to Officer Calvin Hall. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Vo8TrNOtNO — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 23, 2019

Speakers during the funeral service included Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert, Mayor Bill Peduto, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich and Hall’s partner, Officer Reggie Eiland.

"I didn't just lose my partner, I lost my brother,” Eiland said.

Hall’s sister remembered her brother as “the rock of our family” before Hall’s father performed a song he wrote.

Officer Hall’s sister sharing that he was “the rock of our family” ... determined to protect and serve... & build a bridge between the community & police. @wpxi pic.twitter.com/0ZHOCmuxhZ — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) July 23, 2019

Officer Hall’s father now performing a song he wrote @wpxi pic.twitter.com/aUxPVYPecx — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) July 23, 2019

Rep. Ed Gainey, who attended the funeral, said the following of Hall: “He is a trailblazer. He set a path and we’re going to honor that path, not only in memory, but to continue to do the great work Officer Hall did,” Gainey said.

Hall will be buried at Homewood Cemetery.

ABOUT OFFICER HALL

Hall, who was raised in Braddock and graduated from Woodland Hills High School, was stationed in Northview Heights for the last two years. Police said he was assigned there because of his positive attitude and ability to relate to people.

STORY: Who is Calvin Hall, the off-duty officer shot in Homewood?

“In his time here he left an indelible mark on his brother and sister officers, as well as the community he served. He was known for his quick smile, ever-optimistic attitude and for his career-long focus on community policing. He was a model officer. He made it a priority to connect with residents, and succeeded in doing so,” Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert said in a statement.

Hall previously worked for the Braddock Police Department and as a police officer for Point Park University. He also once worked as a counselor at the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center.

THE INVESTIGATION

The police chief released a statement saying, "We are investigating the strong possibility, based on gathered evidence, that Officer Hall, who was off duty, was in fact acting under the color of the law when he was fatally shot."

Witnesses told Channel 11 Hall was trying to break up an argument between people on Monticello Street. Moments later, he was shot three times in the back.

On Monday afternoon, police announced charges against Christian Bey. He had been in police custody for several days for violating parole.

The court documents outlining the investigation remain sealed.

