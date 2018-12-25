  • New law increases penalties on some repeat drunk drivers

    Updated:

    On the day before Christmas Eve, new legislation went into effect that increases penalties for repeat DUI offenders.

    The new law applied to those with a third conviction of driving with at least twice the legal limit of alcohol in their system, and for anyone with fourth DUI convictions.

    Plus, there are more severe penalties that include longer mandatory jail time.

    Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca talked to a member of PA Parents Against Impaired Driving, whose son was killed in a drunk driving crash. She talks about why these harsher laws are a necessity for 11 at 11.

