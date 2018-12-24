  • Pittsburgh Steelers' last home game of regular season moved to later time

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers' final home game of the regular season has been moved to a different time.

    The team will face the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

    In order to make the playoffs, the Steelers not only need to beat the Bengals, but also are dependent on the Cleveland Browns defeating the Baltimore Ravens.

    That game is also at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

