PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers' final home game of the regular season has been moved to a different time.
The team will face the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.
Kickoff for our Week 17 matchup vs. the Bengals at Heinz Field has been moved to 4:25 PM ET on CBS.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 24, 2018
In order to make the playoffs, the Steelers not only need to beat the Bengals, but also are dependent on the Cleveland Browns defeating the Baltimore Ravens.
That game is also at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Driver of SUV gets pinned underneath, police investigating
- Man with autism fell overboard on Carnival cruise
- 2 men killed in Armstrong Co. crash
- VIDEO: Man in critical condition after being hit by truck on Route 51
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}