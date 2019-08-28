PITTSBURGH - Changes could be coming to Pennsylvania's parole system following a pair of killings believed to be carried out by parolees.
One of those was the death of off-duty police Officer Calvin Hall, who's suspected killer Christian Bey is facing the death penalty.
Keith Burley was also on parole when he allegedly stabbed an 8-year-old boy to death in Lawrence County.
The head of the Department of Corrections said an internal review found "no misconduct or policy or rule violations" that had an impact on those crimes.
Even after that report, the department is making a list of recommendations including improving information shared with those who make recommendations to the parole board and creating a committee to review and report on all murders committed by parolees.
