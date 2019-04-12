  • Burglar caught on camera breaking into Pittsburgh home arrested

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary in Perry North.

    Home surveillance video captured a man breaking into the home on Monday. The burglar got away with $30,000 in jewerly.

    >>RELATED: Homeowner's brand-new surveillance cameras catch burglar in the act

    Channel 11's Rick Earle learned Friday that an arrest had been made.

    The suspect was identified as Dan Quinlan.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories