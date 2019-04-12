PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary in Perry North.
Home surveillance video captured a man breaking into the home on Monday. The burglar got away with $30,000 in jewerly.
Channel 11's Rick Earle learned Friday that an arrest had been made.
The suspect was identified as Dan Quinlan.
Breaking: Pgh police arrest man suspected of breaking into Perry north home on Monday. The suspected burglar who was caught on surveillance video had been identified as Dane Quinlan. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/ziAsLTWh77— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) April 12, 2019
