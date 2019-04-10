PITTSBURGH - A rash of burglaries in one local neighborhood prompted a couple to install video cameras.
Jjust days later, their home was targeted.
The burglar got away with nearly $30,000 in jewelry, but the new surveillance system captured some pretty good pictures of the suspect.
Hear from the homeowners and watch that video tonight on Channel 11 News at 6.
