  • Person hit by vehicle on Mount Washington

    PITTSBURGH - Police tell Channel 11 one person was hit by a vehicle on Grandview Avenue Sunday.

    Police said that victim, a man, is in stable condition, and was taken to an area hospital.

    Police said the man was riding a bicycle when he was hit.

