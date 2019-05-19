PITTSBURGH - Police tell Channel 11 one person was hit by a vehicle on Grandview Avenue Sunday.
Police said that victim, a man, is in stable condition, and was taken to an area hospital.
Police said the man was riding a bicycle when he was hit.
