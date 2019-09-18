CLARION, Pa. - An incident Wednesday morning near Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium has led to one person being taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police, the university posted on its website.
The incident forced the closure of the stadium, but the university said there had been no indication of any danger to the campus community.
“Social media falsely indicates this was an act of violence,” an update on the university’s website said.
Further information was not immediately available.
