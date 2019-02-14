  • Person rescued from manhole

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A person was rescued Thursday morning from a manhole in Monroeville.

    Chopper 11 flew over Bradberry Drive about 6:30 a.m. after it was reported that someone fell into the manhole. Firetrucks and other emergency vehicles lined the street.

    One person could be seen being pulled from the manhole, which was in the front yard of a home. 

    The person was seen walking as they were escorted to an ambulance.

