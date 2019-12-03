PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person has died after a fire Monday night in Washington County.
Emergency responders were called to a home on Clara Lane in Peters Township around 5:20 p.m.
One man was taken from the scene in an ambulance but did not survive.
A woman who was in the home was also taken to the hospital.
