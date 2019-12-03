  • 1 man killed in Peters Township fire

    PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person has died after a fire Monday night in Washington County.

    Emergency responders were called to a home on Clara Lane in Peters Township around 5:20 p.m.

    One man was taken from the scene in an ambulance but did not survive.

    A woman who was in the home was also taken to the hospital.

