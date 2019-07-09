WIMBLEDON, England - Serena Williams was pushed to three sets on Centre Court before beating fellow American and Peters Township native Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to reach her 12th Wimbledon semifinal.
Williams broke for a 5-3 lead in the third set when Riske double-faulted on the fourth break point of the game, and then served out the win with an ace.
Related Headlines
RELATED HEADLINE: Peters Township native topples top seed at Wimbledon
Williams was down a break twice in the opening set but came back both times and broke again in the final game. But in the second set, Riske broke for a 5-4 lead before holding serve to even the match.
TRENDING NOW:
- Juvenile stabbed to death, search underway for suspect on parole
- Largest fentanyl bust in state history made along Pa. turnpike, police say
- Police investigating attempted child abduction report at Hersheypark
- VIDEO: Dog set on fire and killed
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Riske converted all five break points she created, while Williams needed 16 opportunities to break six times.
Williams is seeking an eighth Wimbledon title and 24th Grand Slam victory, while Riske was playing her first quarterfinal at a major tournament.
Williams was due back on Centre Court later Tuesday to play mixed doubles with Andy Murray.
The Associated Press has contributed to this report.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}