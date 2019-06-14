PITTSBURGH - An eight-month pharmacy robbery spree that spanned two states came to an end after the men believed to be responsible were identified.
Police say three Ohio men were involved in at least six robberies, all as part of a plot to sell narcotics and other medication on the street.
Abdulrahman Abdelaziz Jamea, Arthur Lee III and Mohhammed Jibril, all of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, were charged with armed pharmacy robbery and conspiracy.
The robberies spanned from Erie to Pittsburgh and even Marietta, Ohio. Police say the robberies began in late September and continued through May 10 when the Rite-Aid on Chartiers Avenue in Bridgeville was held up at gunpoint.
The suspects got away with $150,000 worth of pills from that robbery, police said, and undisclosed amounts of pills from the other five robberies.
