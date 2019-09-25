PITTSBURGH - Grab your beer steins and head over to Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens for a trip to the tropics for this year’s Oktoberfest.
Phipps' October “Party in the Tropics” celebrates Oktoberfest and takes place on Oct. 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to wear German attire while they enjoy craft and season beers, and experience German traditions while walking through Phipps tropical forest.
Space is limited and is open to guest 21 years of age or older.
Admission is $17.95 for adults and $16.95 for seniors and students. Members enter free. More information can be found on their website, phipps.conservatory.org.
