Piece of roof blows off apartment building

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. - Firefighters are at a Mt. Oliver apartment building after part of the roof came off.
Neighbors reported hearing strong winds Friday night before they saw a piece of the roof in the grass.
Channel 11 has a crew on the scene gathering information, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
Part of the roof from this apartment building is in the grass. Neighbors say they heard strong winds. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/OCchQmmcix— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) April 28, 2018
