Pile of salt left in woman's front yard after city truck crashes, flips

PITTSBURGH - More than 24 hours after a Pittsburgh salt truck flipped over in someone's front yard, the homeowners have a big question for the city: why is the salt pile still there?
The driver of a city truck was salting icy Litchfield Street in the city's Chartiers neighborhood Monday when he lost control and rolled over near a house.
The truck was quickly removed, but the salt was not.
