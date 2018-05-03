  • Pipe bomb found in home; man charged with having weapon of mass destruction

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A Monroeville man is facing charges after a homemade explosive device and drugs were found in his home, police said.

    Frank Bole was arrested Wednesday after authorities executed a search warrant at the home on Gregory Drive.

    During the search, the explosive device -- described as “a small cylindrical object with a fuse at one end” -- was discovered in a safe, according to a criminal complaint.

    Police said the explosive was a small pipe bomb.

    Bole admitted to making the explosive, but said he didn’t build it with the intent to hurt anyone, according to the complaint.

    In addition to the bomb, a small container with crystal-like objects suspected to be methamphetamine, three marijuana plants and drug paraphernalia were found in the home, the complaint said. Bole said he had sold methamphetamine.

    Bole is facing charges including having a weapon of mass destruction, possession and possession with intent to deliver.

     

