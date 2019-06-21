Pit bull officially named as member of Pa. Capitol Police Department

HARRISBURG, Pa. - There is a furry new member of the Pennsylvania Capitol Police Department and she's getting a lot of attention.
Cappy was spotted in downtown Harrisburg, but her owner was nowhere to be found.
Two women took the pit bull to the police station and she has been there ever since.
“She walks around, she works with different school groups, and she meets different people in the capital. She's a huge topic of discussion whenever you're walking around the capital complex," said Sgt. Mike Schmidt.
After no one came forward to claim Cappy, she was officially given the position of a Community Service Officer for the police department.
