New things to see, eat at PNC Park announced ahead of opening day

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates are getting ready for opening say, and there are plenty of new things to see and eat at PNC Park.
New on the menu this year is fresh food, including ice cream, from Riverdale Farms.
Other new treats in the park include a crispy banana pepper and fried pepperoni appetizer and a bistro burger with gorgonzola cheese.
But it's not just food: The team store got a big facelift in the offseason.
.@Pirates showing off new food selections available at PNC Park this season. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PNC #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/lW3uWk7DWs— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) March 26, 2018
"We ripped it down to the bones and built it back up again, built a new, a sale module, outside of the store so that we could increase the space inside the store by over 25 percent," said Frank Coonelly, president of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The left field lounge has been renamed the Jim Beam Left Field Lounge.
The Pirates take on the Minnesota Twins on April 2.
