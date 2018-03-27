  • New things to see, eat at PNC Park announced ahead of opening day

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates are getting ready for opening say, and there are plenty of new things to see and eat at PNC Park.

    New on the menu this year is fresh food, including ice cream, from Riverdale Farms.

    Photos: New things to see, eat at PNC Park announced ahead of Opening Day

    Other new treats in the park include a crispy banana pepper and fried pepperoni appetizer and a bistro burger with gorgonzola cheese.

    But it's not just food: The team store got a big facelift in the offseason.

    "We ripped it down to the bones and built it back up again, built a new, a sale module, outside of the store so that we could increase the space inside the store by over 25 percent," said Frank Coonelly, president of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

    The left field lounge has been renamed the Jim Beam Left Field Lounge.

    The Pirates take on the Minnesota Twins on April 2.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    New things to see, eat at PNC Park announced ahead of opening day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hamilton musical coming to Pittsburgh

  • Headline Goes Here

    Big changes coming to Strip District

  • Headline Goes Here

    Skimming device found at GetGo in North Hills

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot to death in street blocks away from Schenley Park