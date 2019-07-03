PITTSBURGH - With summer upon us, blood donations are reaching a critical need across the Pittsburgh region.
According to blood service provider Vitalant, the universal donor O-negative supply is at about a 2-day level. This is half of the amount needed to support patients.
"With an increase in accidents and trauma expected over the long holiday weekend, we implore people in western Pennsylvania to take action and donate blood, especially those with O-negative blood," Vitalant said.
11 Cares has partnered with Vitalant for a blood drive in Pittsburgh on July 13, but donation can always be made at any of the 10 donor centers in the area.
Vitalant will even have several centers open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 4:
- Cranberry
- Greensburg
- Moon
- North Hills
- South Hills
- Parkway Center/Greentree
Visit the Vitalant website to learn more, or click here for more information about the 11 Cares and Vitalant blood drive on July 13.
