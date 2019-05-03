PITTSBURGH - On May 2, 2009, the staff of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh was engaged in a massive operation: transfer more than 150 patients from the old hospital in Oakland to a brand new building in Lawrenceville. Extensive plans had been put together in case something went wrong, but the entire operation went off without a hitch.
"That was one of the most memorable days of the last ten years," said Diane Hupp, chief nursing officer and vice president of the hospital's Operations and Patient Care Services.
Exactly one decade after that undertaking, hospital leadership and local politicians gathered in the hospital to celebrate the first decade.
