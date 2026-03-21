Police disperse crowd of several thousand people in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Police dispersed a large crowd in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood on Saturday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, Pittsburgh officers, the mounted unit and Pitt police were called to Semple Street around 1:30 p.m.

A gathering of several thousand people was disrupting vehicle and pedestrian traffic, officials say. The crowd didn’t have a permit or permission to close the street.

The crowd reportedly cleared just before 4 p.m. with officers on scene to ensure public safety and traffic flow.

Officers stayed to watch over conditions as groups dispersed into other areas, officials say.

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