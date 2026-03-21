Pennsylvania State Police searching for 17-year-old girl missing from Fayette County

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a teen girl missing from Fayette County.

Emily Grace Salonick, 17, was last seen at the McDonald’s at 1 Work Parkway, South Union Township.

Salonick is described as about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds and having hazel eyes and black hair.

She’s believed to be wearing a black jacket, black McDonald’s hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call PSP Uniontown Barracks at (724) 439-7111.

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