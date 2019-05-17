PITTSBURGH - “Put yourself in the headspace,” Vaki Mawema, of architecture firm Gensler, said.
People walk to the downtown office towers they work in and stop to get a coffee along the way. A plaza comes to life in the afternoon as people get lunch and enjoy green space. In the evening, people gather at sporting events, concerts, restaurants and bars. On the weekend, shoppers visit retail stores and those who live in the residential units enjoy outdoor spaces.
Mawema sees the development planned for the former Civic Arena site, which he called Centre District, as the best concepts of mixed-use spaces from around the country weaved into one plan.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}