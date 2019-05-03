MT. LEBANON, Pa. - Mount Lebanon health studio Mecka Fitness is taking its brand and CrossFit gym companion into a second location in the Strip District.
The fitness venture announced that it has reached a deal for a new 10,000-square-foot space at 2908 Smallman Street, a building facing redevelopment by the new ownership of an affiliate of downtown-based Penrose Advisors LLC.
Mecka owner Kevin Beamon, a one-time Pittsburgh Business Times employee, said the move is based upon his sense of the demand generated by client requests.
