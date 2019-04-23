PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. - Look for coffee to come before the donuts as Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ: DNKN) follows through and changes its long-time brand to just Dunkin' at its first store to debut the approach in Pleasant Hills.
According to an announcement, the "store of the future" is slated to open on Tuesday, April 23.
The location is at 98 Clairton Boulevard and will feature a host of new technological approaches.
