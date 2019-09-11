There's a saying that a man's home is his castle, and that is literally the case for a new mansion on the market in Westmoreland County.
The home, dubbed "Storybook Castle" by listing agents Roslyn Neiman and Bonnie Heinecke, has 8,000 square feet of space on 10.8 acres in Penn Township.
Related Headlines
See a full photo gallery on the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Federal lawsuit filed against Antonio Brown on rape charges
- Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Sam Davis found dead
- Pine-Richland's high school, middle school closed due to threat
- VIDEO: Massive police presence following shooting and search for gunman
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}