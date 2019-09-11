  • PHOTOS: $4.6M castle for sale in Westmoreland County

    By: Luke Torrance

    Updated:

    There's a saying that a man's home is his castle, and that is literally the case for a new mansion on the market in Westmoreland County.

    The home, dubbed "Storybook Castle" by listing agents Roslyn Neiman and Bonnie Heinecke, has 8,000 square feet of space on 10.8 acres in Penn Township. 

    See a full photo gallery on the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    Pittsburgh Business Times

