PITTSBURGH - A new player is moving in to take on redeveloping the former downtown home of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Sources indicate that an affiliate of Zamias Services Inc. dropped its plans to buy the empty building and that an affiliate of New York-based JCS Holdings LLC is now pursuing a plan to buy the property, downtown's most conspicuously empty building, for a new redevelopment.
Located at 34 Boulevard of the Allies and fronting onto Point State Park, the building is five stories and totals 200,000 square feet on 1.64 acres, including a neighboring parking lot.
