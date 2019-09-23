  • Topgolf competitor eyes potential Pittsburgh location

    By: James Dink and Dan Eaton

    PITTSBURGH - A Topgolf competitor is launching in Buffalo, and Pittsburgh is among its future targets.

    OnCore Buffalo will be a $30 million sports complex that will combine a three-tiered driving range with other sports activities. The project was announced Friday by its owners OnCore Golf CEO Keith Blakely, developer Doug Swift and Joseph Carubba, former CEO of Carubba Collison.

    That group said the complex could be a template for similar operations in cities including Columbus, Ohio, Cincinnati, Knoxville, Tennessee, Las Vegas, Phoenix, metropolitan New York, Denver and Washington.

    It's not clear how soon the Buffalo team would consider adding additional locations to its portfolio, or which of the potential expansion cities it would choose first.

