PITTSBURGH - The three congregations who lost members in the anti-Semitic attack that killed 11 people last October, have not yet returned to their synagogue.
However, the Tree of Life congregation revealed a plan for the future of the Squirrel Hill site Friday, according to a news release. Tree of Life said it intends to return to the synagogue to stand against discrimination.
The planned vision for the synagogue on Wilkins and Shady Avenues is complete with “a cooperative and collaborative space that brings together stakeholders in a shared environment.”
Want to read more? CLICK HERE for more coverage from the Pittsburgh Business Times!
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers' Anthony Chickillo charged with assault after incident with girlfriend
- Bicyclist critically hurt when hit by car driven by unlicensed driver in Brookline
- Man dead, 2 women hospitalized after car shot up in Wilkinsburg
- VIDEO: Bride and grooms’ grandmothers serve as flower girls at her wedding
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}