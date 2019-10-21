  • Tree of Life congregation reveals vision for future of synagogue

    By: Julia Mericole

    PITTSBURGH - The three congregations who lost members in the anti-Semitic attack that killed 11 people last October, have not yet returned to their synagogue. 

    However, the Tree of Life congregation revealed a plan for the future of the Squirrel Hill site Friday, according to a news release. Tree of Life said it intends to return to the synagogue to stand against discrimination. 

    The planned vision for the synagogue on Wilkins and Shady Avenues is complete with “a cooperative and collaborative space that brings together stakeholders in a shared environment.” 

