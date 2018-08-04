Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese plans to release names of clergy members accused of child sex abuse

A letter from Bishop David Zubik will be read at all Masses this weekend in all parishes of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh in anticipation of the release of the grand jury report.
RELATED: Top court outlines steps toward release of grand jury report on child sex abuse
Related Headlines
In the letter, Zubik shares his concern for the victims of sexual abuse and announced he intends to release the names of all clergy who have been accused of sexual abuse of a minor once the grand jury report is made public.
The letter says nearly 90 percent of the reported cases in the diocese happened before 1990.
The diocese said it will continue to pray for the victims and offer assistance wherever possible.
Click here to read the full letter from Zubik.
TRENDING NOW:
- Perseid meteor shower 2018: How and when to watch the sky's best show of the year
- Car crashes through Shadyside storefront
- SWAT situation ends in Penn Hills neighborhood
- VIDEO: City: Department of Defense completed their training operation
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}