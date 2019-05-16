PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh church that flooded because of a water main break outside its building is getting thousand of dollars of repairs to that break done for free.
After Channel 11 started asking questions, the pastor of Christian Fellowship Church says he got a blessing.
“We had someone that was driving around the community after the news broadcast wanted to find me, Terry Plumbing Company and they’re doing the work for free,” Pastor Frank Tillman said.
Watch the full report from Channel 11's Erin Clarke above to hear more from Tillman and those who have offered their services free of charge.
