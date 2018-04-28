Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik announced the final parish groupings on Saturday.
Zubik said Pittsburgh's 188 Catholic parishes will be grouped into 57 that will eventually merge to become new, multi-site parishes. The 57 groupings are nine more than initially proposed. The changes will go into effect Oct. 15.
On Oct. 15, every one of the 188 parishes will still exist and have the same names that they currently do. There will be no building closures at that time, Zubik said.
“A parish grouping is a collection of two or more neighboring parishes in a geographic area that will work with their clergy to one day become a new parish.” - Bishop Zubik on “parish groupings.”— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) April 28, 2018
The "first major challenge coming up over this summer is what is going to happen with Mass schedules,
Zubik said at the news conference. He said they will be published in mid-August, about two months before parish groupings come together.
For a complete listing of parish groupings and other information on the changes, click here.
