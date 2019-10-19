PITTSBURGH - There was a large police presence in downtown Pittsburgh near the McDonald's on Wood Street around 11 p.m. Friday night.
Police told Channel 11 it started as an argument between three men.
UPDATE: Detectives confirm there was a possible shooting downtown. Part of Wood street is blocked off. Investigators are trying to figure out exactly where it all happened. pic.twitter.com/bWzBkuEqvi— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) October 19, 2019
One of the men pulled a gun out and started firing.
The man who was hit was taken to an area hospital but is expected to be OK.
Channel 11 is working to learn more about what happened. Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m. for the latest details.
