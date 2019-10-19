  • 1 person shot outside of Wood Street McDonald's

    PITTSBURGH - There was a large police presence in downtown Pittsburgh near the McDonald's on Wood Street around 11 p.m. Friday night.

    Police told Channel 11 it started as an argument between three men.

    One of the men pulled a gun out and started firing. 

    The man who was hit was taken to an area hospital but is expected to be OK.

