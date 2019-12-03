PITTSBURGH - More than a year after Alaska Airlines debuted at Pittsburgh International Airport, a second daily flight to Seattle will be added, starting next summer.
The airline launched the first flight between the two cities in September 2018, citing the cities’ increasingly linked technology landscapes.
The new Seattle flight will begin May 21 and run through Sept. 8, departing Seattle at 10:45 p.m. Pacific Standard Time and arrive in Pittsburgh at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The return flight will leave Pittsburgh at 8 a.m. local time and land in Seattle at 10 a.m., according to the airport's website.
Airport officials have said there is room to support more flights to the West Coast.
