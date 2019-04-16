PITTSBURGH - If you love all things pickles, or just an excuse to head downtown on a summer night, you're in luck! The Picklesburgh festival returns in July and it's expanding.
The free annual festival will be held from July 26 through 28 this year.
Organizers say it will double in size.
JUST ANNOUNCED: #Picklesburgh returns July 26-28, and this year is bigger (and more pickled) than ever! 🥒🎉— Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) April 16, 2019
The event will extend beyond the Roberto Clemente Bridge to the riverside lanes of Ft. Duquesne Boulevard between Stanwix and 7th Streets.
Picklesburgh was named America's #1 Specialty Food Festival by readers of USA Today.
“We are looking forward to welcoming Pittsburghers and visitors from far and wide as we transform Downtown Pittsburgh into Picklesburgh,” said Jeremy Waldrup, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, the organization that produces Picklesburgh. “We have been hard at work on the design of the new festival footprint to ensure the event continues to be a success and an enjoyable experience for all who attend.”
